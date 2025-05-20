Fannin County school criticized for sudden cancelation of 'The Crucible' performance

article

The Brief Fannin County High School is receiving criticism for canceling a weekend performance of Arthur Miller's classic play "The Crucible" after one show. Parents and county residents have questioned why the move was made and wondered if it was due to the political nature of the play. The school says it learned about unapproved changes to the play's script, which breached the contract it had with "The Crucible's" publisher.



Fannin County School officials are speaking out after their decision to close the curtain on a school play over the weekend.

Many viewers contacted FOX 5 over the decision by Fannin County High School to call off the remaining performance of "The Crucible" after last Friday's show.

What we know:

On Saturday morning, Fannin County High School officials wrote on Facebook that that night's performance of the Arthur Miller play would not go on as scheduled.

"Tonight’s performance of The Crucible has been cancelled, however, The Tin Woman will be performed at 6:00 p.m. as scheduled," school officials wrote.

The post quickly received over 100 comments from residents in the county questioning the school's move - with some wondering if the play's political message could have caused the cancelation.

What they're saying:

On Monday, the school responded to the criticism, saying that they received "several complaints as to an unauthorized change in the script of the play" after Friday's performance.

"Upon investigation, we learned that the performance did not reflect the original script. These alternations were not approved by the licensing company or administration," the school's statement read.

They say that those changes breached the performance contract for "The Crucible," which "does not allow modifications without prior written approval." This in turn forced them to cancel the second show.

The school did not say what changes were made to the play.