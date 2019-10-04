Arrests in Cherokee County bus crash

Two people have been arrested in connection to with a hit-and-run collision involving a Cherokee County school bus which happened earlier this week.

Jordan Robert Henry Payne, 22, of Dawsonville, and 17-year-old Timothy James Lee Kimbarl, 17, were both booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Cherokee County Sheriff's Dept.)

Investigators said Kimbarl was the one behind the wheel of the Honda Accord which crossed the center line along Hightower Road and struck the elementary school bus, sending both vehicles off the road Tuesday morning. He turned himself into the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Friday morning.

One elementary school student was on the bus at the time but was not injured in the crash.

Kimbarl was charged with failure to maintain lane, driving while license expired, violation of license, affixing tag to misrepresent, unregistered vehicle, no insurance, hit and run, and theft of motor vehicle. Investigators said he also was charged in connection to stealing a Chevrolet van after the accident which was recovered in Dawson County Friday morning.

Investigators said they caught up with Payne at a Forsyth County address Thursday afternoon. He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, kidnapping, two counts of battery, simple battery and simple assault. Deputies said those charges stem from a separate incident which happened Thursday along Sparks Lane off Yellow Creek Road.

Payne is being held without bond. Kimbarl’s bond was set at $8,495.

