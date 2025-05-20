Driver hospitalized after crashing car into Cobb County home

The Brief A driver has been hospitalized and will face charges after a car crashed into a home early Tuesday morning. Police responded to Blanche Court SE and found a car crashed in the right side of a home, knocking it partially off its foundation. Neighbors described hearing the crash and seeing a man walking away from the scene.



One driver is in the hospital after police say he crashed his car into a Cobb County home on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the driver will be booked into the Cobb County Jail after he recovers from his injuries.

What we know:

The crash happened on the 1500 block of Blanche Drive shortly after 5 a.m.

FOX 5 cameras spotted the tow truck removing the heavily damaged car from the area. The home suffered serious damage, and there were tire tracks in the yard.

Thankfully, no one inside the home was injured.

A tow truck removes the damaged vehicle after the crash. (FOX 5)

Police say the driver left the scene after the crash and was found near a store a short distance away.

According to officials, the man in his 40s had obvious injuries from the crash and seemed to be in an "altered state."

The home on Blanche Drive suffered serious damage in the car crash. (FOX 5)

Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man or what charges he may be facing.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Marlene Miller said she was in bed when she heard a loud boom and went to see what was going in.

"I got up, and I look out my front window and there was kind of this thin guy walking down the street. And I thought, ‘Well, something's wrong,'" she told FOX 5's Brooke Zauner. "So I looked over to my left and there was a car in the house."

She said it looked like they may have to tear the home down due to the damage to its foundation.

Miller said it wasn't the first time something dangerous has happened in her cul-de-sac.

"I've tried to get the city to put more guardrails or stop signs and the end of the cul-de-sac - not before you get here," she said. "I wish they would do something because somebody could have been killed."

She hopes that the city will have a "wake-up call" after the crash.