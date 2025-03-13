Severe weather threat looming over metro Atlanta this weekend

Metro Atlanta will see partly sunny skies and mild temperatures Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-70s. While most areas will stay dry, a wave of showers and storms could move into southwestern counties between 4 and 8 p.m., bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. However, Atlanta itself is likely to remain dry.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Friday Forecast

What we know:

Friday will start off cloudy with patchy fog and a minimal chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild, reaching the mid-70s. The severe weather outbreak is expected to begin to our west across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana, where long-track, strong tornadoes are becoming increasingly likely.

Weekend Severe Weather Threat

What they're saying:

Saturday morning will bring scattered showers and storms, especially north of Atlanta. However, the severe weather risk remains low during the morning hours.

One change in the forecast is that Saturday afternoon now looks mostly dry, with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. But don’t let the quiet conditions fool you—the main threat arrives after 7 p.m. Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Severe Storms Expected Late Saturday - Early Sunday

What Is Expected:

A powerful storm system will move into Georgia late Saturday night – between 10 and 11 p.m. – bringing the potential for all severe weather hazards. At this time, most of North Georgia is at a level 3 for severe storms. The following are possible:

Damaging winds (60-70 mph) that could bring down trees and cause power outages

Large hail (1 inch in diameter or greater)

Strong tornadoes (EF-2 or greater possible), mainly south and west of Atlanta

Localized flash flooding in some areas

Overnight Danger: Stay Weather Aware

Why you should care:

Saturday has been declared a Storm Alert Day by FOX 5 Atlanta. The severe storms will push into the Atlanta metro area by midnight, making it critical to have a way to receive weather alerts that will wake you up if needed. This will be a fast-moving system, and while flash flooding is less of a concern, damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats.

By Sunday morning, the storms will move southeast, and most of the rain will clear out by sunrise.

Stay with FOX 5 Atlanta for the latest updates as this system develops. Be sure to download our STORM TEAM weather app and enable emergency alerts to stay informed overnight Saturday into Sunday.

You can also watch FOX 5 Atlanta for free on the FOX LOCAL app. Just click here to find out how to get it on your connected TV or cellphone.

Additionally, NOAA weather radios are also reliable sources of information in emergency situations.

Looking Ahead

Coming Up:

After the stormy weekend, Sunday afternoon is expected to stay dry, with a much calmer and pleasant start to next week. Temperatures will remain mild, with sunshine returning Monday.