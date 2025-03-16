Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
7
Tornado Watch
until SUN 10:00 AM EDT, Dougherty County, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 5:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Henry County, Carroll County, Dade County, Floyd County, Paulding County, Morgan County, Newton County, Madison County, Putnam County, Oconee County, Fannin County, Spalding County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Jackson County, Barrow County, Coweta County, Douglas County, Lamar County, South Fulton County, Butts County, Walton County, Fayette County, Gordon County, Heard County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Clayton County, Murray County, Forsyth County, Banks County, Bartow County, Clarke County, Union County, Hall County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County, Troup County, North Fulton County, Pickens County, Rockdale County, Dawson County, Gwinnett County, Cobb County, Towns County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, White County, Lumpkin County, Chattooga County, Meriwether County, Upson County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Flood Watch
until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Union County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Gilmer County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Towns County, Dade County, Chattooga County

PHOTOS: Severe storm damage across metro Atlanta, North Georgia

By
Published  March 16, 2025 3:10am EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta from Saturday night into Sunday morning, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured damage during the storms as well as the aftermath:

Atlanta storm damage

Image 1 of 10

A tree fell on a car on Linwood Avenue NE in Atlanta

STORM ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms, flash flood warning | Tornadoes risks, more across Georgia

Paulding County storm damage

Dig deeper:

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson was up all night covering storm damage across his country.

At around 2:30 a.m., he hosted a Facebook live in front of a Texaco gas station canopy that appeared to be uprooted and flipped over near the intersection of Hay Renfroe Drive and Villa Rica Highway in Dallas.

The canopy at a Texaco in Paulding County was ripped out of the ground by strong winds on March 16, 2025.

He said he was fortunate that there didn't seem to be any significant injuries reported.

He did warn residents to be careful while commuting in the morning. There are some power lines down around town.

Image 1 of 7

A home split by a tree in Paulding County

