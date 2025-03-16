PHOTOS: Severe storm damage across metro Atlanta, North Georgia

Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta from Saturday night into Sunday morning, leaving a trail of damage in its wake.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured damage during the storms as well as the aftermath:

Atlanta storm damage

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A tree fell on a car on Linwood Avenue NE in Atlanta

Paulding County storm damage

Dig deeper:

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson was up all night covering storm damage across his country.

At around 2:30 a.m., he hosted a Facebook live in front of a Texaco gas station canopy that appeared to be uprooted and flipped over near the intersection of Hay Renfroe Drive and Villa Rica Highway in Dallas.

The canopy at a Texaco in Paulding County was ripped out of the ground by strong winds on March 16, 2025.

He said he was fortunate that there didn't seem to be any significant injuries reported.

He did warn residents to be careful while commuting in the morning. There are some power lines down around town.