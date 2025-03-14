How to prepare for possible tornado and severe weather

On Friday afternoon, the threat level for western Georgia, which includes the counties of Cobb, Douglas, Bartow and Coweta, was increased to level 4. This means that the risk of damaging winds and tornadoes is very high for those counties. The rest of North Georgia is at a level 3 for severe storms, which is still a notable risk.

Although rain is expected on Saturday morning, we are not expecting the severe weather to begin until Saturday night. This means you still have some time to prepare. The first thing you need to know is the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning.

Tornado Watch vs. Tornado Warning: Know the Difference

Tornado Watch – This means conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop. If a watch is issued, stay alert, review your emergency plan, and be ready to take action if necessary.

Tornado Warning – This means a tornado has been spotted or detected on radar. If a warning is issued, take shelter immediately in a safe location.

It is also important to know exactly where you live. You should know the county and how to find your home on a map. Tornado warnings are issued by county and meteorologists will also use names of towns, cities and crossroads.

There are also several things that you can do to prepare ahead of a tornado.

Things You Can Do to Prepare Ahead of a Tornado

Create an Emergency Plan – Establish a family tornado plan that includes where to take shelter and how to communicate if separated.

Identify a Safe Shelter – Choose a storm shelter, basement, or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Build an Emergency Kit – Stock a kit with water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, medications, and important documents.

Sign Up for Alerts – Subscribe to emergency weather alerts through the – Subscribe to emergency weather alerts through the STORM TEAM weather app, NOAA weather radio or FEMA mobile apps . If you normally silence your phones overnight, turn the sound ON!

Secure Outdoor Items – Bring in or anchor loose objects like patio furniture, grills, and decorations that could become projectiles in strong winds.

Reinforce Your Home – Install storm shutters, reinforce garage doors, and ensure your roof is properly secured to withstand high winds.

Know Your Evacuation Routes – If you live in a mobile home or an area prone to severe storms, identify the nearest sturdy shelter and plan how to get there quickly.

Teach Family Members Emergency Skills – Train family members on basic first aid, how to turn off utilities, and how to use a fire extinguisher.

Prepare for Pets – Have a pet emergency kit with food, water, a carrier, and vaccination records in case of evacuation.

Prepare for livestock/outdoor animals – Provide a sturdy, wind-resistant barn or shelter, turn off electricity to structures, secure loose objects, reinforce fencing and gates, and mark livestock with tags or use livestock-friendly paint to write contact information on their bodies.

Practice Drills – Conduct tornado drills at home and work to ensure everyone knows where to go and what to do when a tornado warning is issued.

At least one county has announced they are opening emergency shelters at this time. This article will be updated if more shelters are announced.

DeKalb County weather emergency shelters

DeKalb County will open four severe weather centers for residents seeking shelter starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The list of shelters is below:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta, 30316.

North DeKalb Senior/Community Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, 30341

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur, 30033

Exchange Park Intergeneration Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur, 30034

If a tornado does hit your area and residence, here is what you need to do.

What to Do After a Tornado

Check for Injuries – Assess yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid if necessary and call 911 for medical emergencies.

Stay Updated on Weather Alerts – Monitor local news, NOAA Weather Radio, or emergency alerts to stay informed about additional storms or hazards.

Avoid Damaged Buildings – Do not enter damaged structures until authorities confirm they are safe. Tornadoes can weaken foundations and cause hidden dangers like gas leaks or electrical hazards.

Watch for Hazards – Be cautious of downed power lines, broken glass, exposed nails, and unstable debris. Wear sturdy shoes and gloves when moving through affected areas.

Turn Off Utilities If Needed – If you smell gas or suspect a leak, turn off the main gas valve, open windows, and leave the area. Also, shut off electricity if there are signs of damage to wiring or water intrusion.

Check on Loved Ones and Neighbors – Contact family and neighbors, especially the elderly or those with disabilities, to ensure they are safe.

Take Photos of Damage for Insurance – Document property damage with photos and videos before making temporary repairs. This will help with insurance claims.

Report Hazards and Damage – Notify local authorities of downed power lines, gas leaks, or hazardous conditions.

Be Cautious with Food and Water – If power is out, avoid consuming perishable food that has been without refrigeration for more than four hours. Check with officials before using tap water.

Seek Disaster Assistance if Needed – Contact local emergency management agencies, FEMA, or the Red Cross for shelter, supplies, and financial aid if your home is uninhabitable.