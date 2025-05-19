Marietta Waffle House workers strike for safety, more pay

The Brief Waffle House workers in Marietta launched a three-day strike Friday, citing unsafe conditions, delayed raises, and mandatory meal deductions. The protest, organized by the Union of Southern Service Workers, included a rally and a formal strike notice delivered to management. Employees are demanding improved safety measures, pay increases, and an end to wage deductions tied to employee meals.



Waffle House employees in Cobb County walked off the job Friday to protest what they say are unsafe working conditions, delayed pay raises, and unfair wage deductions.

What we know:

The three-day strike began with a rally organized by the Union of Southern Service Workers outside the Waffle House on Windy Hill Road in Marietta. Workers from the location gathered to publicly voice their concerns and call for change.

What they're saying:

Among the workers' key demands are improved safety protocols, promised wage increases, and the elimination of a mandatory meal deduction policy that they argue reduces their take-home pay. During the rally, employees delivered a formal strike notice to store management, signed by co-workers, outlining their grievances and requests.

Big picture view:

The strike is part of a broader push by service workers across the South who are advocating for better treatment and workplace protections.