Several arrested after protest over homelessness at Atlanta City Hall

Atlanta police arrested several people following a protest outside City Hall on Monday.

The demonstrators set up tents and held a rally earlier to call city leaders' attention to the homeless problem plaguing Atlanta.

Protestors said they want the city to invest pandemic relief funds into long-term housing solutions.

They also want officials to provide living essentials, like access to water and healthcare.

"Homeless is not right in Atlanta. It's a very, very big problem," one protestor said.

The demonstrators set up last night and said they wanted to hear from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or someone in her office.

"We're gonna stay here. We're not going anywhere. Whatever happens, happens. We want to talk to the mayor and we want to give our demands to her," the same protestor said. "We don't care what the police say to us or are going to do to us, we are not moving. We are staying here until we hear from somebody that wants to help us with the homeless situation we are in now."

Homeless advocates and the Atlanta Police HOPE team spoke to the group about their concerns and then directed protestors to available services.

After several hours, a small number of people remained, and ignored warnings from police, so officers took six people into custody and charged them with criminal trespass.

