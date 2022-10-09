Services announced for Jefferson teen shot and killed at Sugarloaf Mills Mall

article

Funeral services for Elijah Daniel DeWitt, the 18-year-old Jefferson High School football standout killed at a Gwinnett County mall this week, were announced on Saturday.

DeWitt was shot and killed in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Wednesday evening. Two teens, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, have since been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Detectives still have not nailed down an exact motive for the deadly shooting,

Visitation will be held at Jefferson Church from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday. The church is located at 267 Mahaffey Street in Jefferson.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., a funeral service will be held at the arena at Jefferson High School. That is located at 575 Washington Street in Jefferson.

Jefferson City Schools were off this past week for fall break and the Dragons were also on a bye week. That didn't stop several high school teams, normally rivals of the Jefferson Dragons, to show their love and support.

During Friday night's game between Union City and Banks County, both teams took on the sidelines holding up two fingers. Two being the number worn by DeWitt on the field.

A similar salute was made by Prince Avenue Christian, where DeWitt attended and played for during his junior year.

PAC alumni and current football offensive coordinator Coach Jon Richt, the son of Coach Mark Richt, tweeted about it early Saturday morning writing:

"What a game! I love our football team and w/ the week that these boys have had, I couldn’t be more proud. After every big play our boys held up #2 in honor of Elijah DeWitt! He was definitely w/ us tonight as our hearts and thoughts where w/ him. That’s one was for you DeWitt."

Students are scheduled to return to school on Monday. The district had scheduled spirit week, which will likely take on new meaning in the wake of DeWitt's murder.

School officials say there will be grief counselors on hand to help students and staff through this difficult time.

The Dragons are scheduled to be on the road next Friday at Flower Branch. No word on what special tributes will take place at the game.