Police ID teens charged with deadly shooting of Jefferson teen at Sugarloaf Mills

Gwinnett County police identified two teenagers charged with the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills.

Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said the two suspects are at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina. There are plans to take the men to Gwinnett County Jail on Monday.

Detectives still haven't nailed down an exact motive for the shooting, but said there was some kind of argument in the parking lot outside Dave & Buster's on Wednesday night.

Late Thursday afternoon, police said one person was taken into custody out of state in connection to DeWitt's shooting death but didn't name them.

Police said Dave & Busters was open at the time of the shooting, but investigators don't know if the victim and suspects were inside Dave & Busters at some point that night.

DeWitt’s performance on the field was featured several times on High 5 Sports, including the Game of the Week during Week Six when the Dragons beat Clarke Central High School.

He made a highlight-worthy touchdown catch against St. Pius X on Sept. 2.

