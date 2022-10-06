Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout outside Sugarloaf Mills

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gwinnett County
Community mourns high school athlete after deadly shooting

Police said 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was gunned down in a Sugarloaf Mills parking lot. He was a star football player at Jefferson High School.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old killed overnight in a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Gwinnett County was a star wide receiver at Jefferson High School, according to the football team's official Twitter account. A suspect has since been taken into custody.

Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills. Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses on Wednesday night.

The victim was identified by police as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. 

Late Thursday afternoon, police said one person was taken into custody out of state in connection to DeWitt's shooting death. Investigators believe it was not a random encounter and that the two may have known each other. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The Jefferson Dragons football team shared the community's grief.

Teen killed in Gwinnett County mall shooting was high school football standout

FOX 5 Atlanta has learned the teen shot dead outside Sugarloaf Mill on Wednesday night was a star football player for Jefferson High School.

"The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers," the tweet stated.

Police said Dave & Busters was open at the time of the shooting, but investigators don't know if the teen was inside Dave & Busters at some point that night. 

17-year-old killed at Sugarloaf Mills Mall

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville-area mall on Wednesday evening.

"Currently detectives are exploring all motives," Gwinnett County police spokesperson Hideshi Valle said. "We do not know what led up to the shooting."

Jefferson vs Clarke Central – Game of the Week

David Perno led Georgia to a couple of College World Series berths but six years ago he decided to come back to his alma mater Clarke Central and coach football. Seemed strange then, but now six years later and 50 wins later, college baseball is a distant memory. Perno led his Gladiators into battle against the Jefferson Dragons, which is also the High 5 Sports Game of the Week.

DeWitt’s performance on the field was featured several times on High 5 Sports, including the Game of the Week during Week Six when the Dragons beat Clarke Central High School.

St. Pius X vs Jefferson

Week 3 pits St. Pius X against Jefferson. Both teams coming in one and one. But it's Jefferson that comes out on top. Jefferson tops St. Pius X 23 to 0.

He made a highlight-worthy touchdown catch against St. Pius X on Sept. 2.

His profile on 247Sports.com showed he had an offer to play college football at Arkansas State.

Jefferson City Schools was off this week for their fall break. The Dragons also were on a bye week.