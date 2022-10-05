17-year-old killed in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Oct. 5, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville-area mall on Wednesday evening.

Gwinnett County police it happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall. Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses.

The victim was identified by police as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt.

Details surrounding the death were still under investigation.