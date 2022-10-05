17-year-old killed in parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall, police say
Image 1 of 5
▼
Gwinnett County police investigate a deadly shooting near the Dave & Buster's entrance of Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Oct. 5, 2022. (FOX 5)
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of a Lawrenceville-area mall on Wednesday evening.
Gwinnett County police it happened near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall. Investigators were at the scene gathering evidence, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking to witnesses.
The victim was identified by police as 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt.
Details surrounding the death were still under investigation.