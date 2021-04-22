Services announced for Clayton County Officer Armando Mendoza

article

The Clayton County Police Department has released details about services for one of their own killed in a car crash on Monday.

Officer Armando Mendoza, who had been with the department for less than a year, died in a crash near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Main Street. The 22-year-old was driving his police cruiser at the time.

The case remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

SEE ALSO: 'His smile was so contagious': Loved ones remember Clayton County officer killed in car crash

A viewing will be held on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Watkins Funeral Home located at 163 North Avenue in Jonesboro.

The following day, a celebration service will be held at noon at the Light of Joy Church located at 7458 Georgia Highway 85 in Riverdale.

Advertisement

The department is asking anyone who attends to wear pink attire or clothing.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.