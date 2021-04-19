Officer killed in Clayton County car accident, officials say

article

The Clayton County Police Department confirmed one of its officers died in a car accident on Monday.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Tara Boulevard and North Main Street.

The officer's name has not been released.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating, officials said.

It's unknown if there are other injuries.

