Serta Simmons Bedding to donate thousands of mattresses to New York medical facilities

Serta Simmons Bedding is sending 10,000 mattresses to New York.

“One of the most important things in your health is, actually, sleep,” Melanie Huet, Serta’ Executive Vice President, explained. “Sleep is important for recovery. So, we have people who are sick and one of the best paths to healing is getting a good night’s sleep and that’s why we felt it was important to step up.”

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Huet said that the need ‘to step up’ comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo talked about the shortage of hospital beds across the state.

Earlier this week, the governor said due to the growing number of coronavirus cases they need 140,000 additional hospital beds.

”I don’t think the shortage of beds is surprising at all. In fact, I think we are only seeing the beginning of the need,” Huet detailed.

It’s a need that she hopes will inspire Serta’s peers to help provide patients a peaceful night of sleep.

Advertisement

“We are going to need a place for all of these people to stay as our hospitals and shelters continue to overflow with citizens,” she said in her call to action.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

App users click here for live updates

The Atlanta-bases company’s donation is in partnership with Relief Bed International.

Huet told FOX 5 Atlanta this effort doesn’t stop with New York.

“We have our factories ready if there are needs in other places across the united states. We are ready to help.”

The company is working with the governor’s office on which places to deliver the beds as soon as possible.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.