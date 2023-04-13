Sen. Warnock visits farm, farmers as work begins on Farm Bill

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, met with north Georgia farmers Thursday to discuss their priorities as lawmakers begin their work on the 2023 Farm Bill.

Congress passes a Farm Bill every five years, which sets federal agricultural and food policy. The current bill is set to expire Sept. 30.

"It's these hardworking farmers as well as the families that they serve across our state who I have in mind as I continue to draft this year's Farm Bill," said Sen. Warnock, who serves on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry.

The roundtable discussion was held at the University of Georgia's Iron Horse Farm, where students and staff conduct research and utilize the most recent innovations in agriculture. During his visit, Sen. Warnock took a ride on a self-driving tractor and talked to employees about their use of drones and other technology.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Sen. Warnock speaks to farmers about the upcoming Farm Bill on April 12, 2023. (FOX 5)

Last month, Sen. Warnock introduced the "Promoting Precision Agriculture Act," which is designed to help that kind of farming tech become more accessible.

Farmers said while the technology helps them improve efficiency, it can be expensive, especially when product made by different companies do not communicate with one another.

"We saw today the huge difference that this technology is already making, but it could be much better. So, my bill directs the formation of a task force that will be focused on connectivity standards," Sen. Warnock explained.