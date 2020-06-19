Sen. Loeffler holds campaign rally in Gainesville

Three months after her last in-person rally, U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler is officially back on the campaign trail.

Loeffler held a rally in downtown Gainesville Friday afternoon. The location is significant because it is the hometown of her biggest political rival, Republican Congressman Doug Collins.

Governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to fill the seat of retired Senator Johnny Isakson earlier this year and now she and Collins are two of several candidates in the race to win the seat for the remainder of Isakson's term.

"The most important thing for me is that I hear from Georgians," said Sen. Loeffler. "My goal in Washington is to drive results for Georgia and I can only do that by getting around the state."

During her remarks, Loeffler touted her pro-life, pro-business, and pro-Trump record during her short time in the Senate.

"I am proud to stand with the President. I have supported him on every single opportunity and I'm also proud to stand with law enforcement. What's happening in our country, the lawlessness that you see happening, this is a country of the rule of law," Loeffler told supporters.

Sen. Loeffler is one of the co-sponsors of the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, a police reform bill filed by U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R-South Carolina.

"The Justice Act, which I'm proud to co-sponsor is going to give us the ability to provide those resources and the accountability to build that confidence in our law enforcement and give them the respect and the resources that they need," said Loeffler.

Some on social media criticized Sen. Loeffler for holding Friday's event despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

"I trust Georgians to do the right things, to follow the guidelines that we've put out and I'm really proud of the governor for taking a leadership role in keeping our state safe, but keeping our economy moving forward," Loeffler said.