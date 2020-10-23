Sen. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Jr. head to Georgia in final week of early voting

Just days after President Trump's visit to Macon and hours following the final presidential debate, vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be stumping in Atlanta for the first time since being added to the Democratic ticket.

Sen. Harris' campaign stop in Atlanta will focus on rallying early voters -- something Georgia has seen in record-breaking numbers this election with a 121% increase compared to 2016. The Biden campaign tells FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda, Harris is expected to hold the event at Morehouse College.

Harris also will be attending several virtual fundraising events on the eve of Mandatory Saturday Voting.

She recently returned to the trail after postponing events in light of several people tied to her campaign contracting coronavirus.

Harris joins the growing list of big names from both presidential campaigns zeroing in on Georgia, proving to be a battleground state. Polls show just over a one-point spread between Trump and Biden; Biden has a slight advantage.

Democrats are hoping to flip the Peach State for the first time in nearly three decades.

Harris' husband was on the ground here last weekend and is among the Democrats who accused Republican Sen. David Perdue of mocking the name of the first black woman on a presidential ticket.

Donald Trump Jr. will also be in Georgia, stumping for his father in Macon one week after the president touched down there.

