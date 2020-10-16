President Trump holds rally in Macon

Fresh off a nationally televised town hall Thursday evening and a day of campaigning in Florida on Friday, President Donald Trump made a stop in Macon, Georgia.

Gates at the Make America Great Again Rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon didn’t open until 4 p.m., but supporters were already lined up, ready to get inside. The president isn't expected to speak until 7 p.m., but the crowd has already heard from Sen. David Perdue and Gov. Brian Kemp.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon.

The president had been courting seniors and African Americans in the Sunbelt, including Georgia, a state Republicans haven’t lost in nearly three decades. Trump carried the neighboring states four years ago and must win again to extend his presidency

No Republican presidential candidate has lost Georgia since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

At his first of two stops Friday in Florida, the president spoke directly to seniors who have increasingly soured on his handling of the pandemic.

“I am moving heaven and earth to safeguard our seniors from the China virus,” Trump said, using his usual blame-shifting term to describe the coronavirus. He also offered an optimistic assessment of the pandemic, even as a surge of new infections spread across America.

“We are prevailing,” the president said, promising to deliver the first doses of a vaccine to seniors when it’s ready.

The president was fighting for momentum on the campaign trail a day after he and Biden squared off in dueling televised town halls that showcased striking differences in temperament, views on racial justice and approaches to the pandemic.

Democrat challengers Joe Biden was on a Midwest swing on Friday trying to keep voters focused on health care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report