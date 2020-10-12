Trump to speak in Macon on Friday evening

President Donald Trump was cleared by doctors of COVID-19 and he wasted no time Monday hitting the campaign trail again.

The president stopped in Sanford, Florida for a rally just a week after being released from Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment for coronavirus.

With 22 days left until Election Day, the Trump campaign announced Monday it would make a swing through Central Georgia on Friday.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Gates for the event open at 4 p.m., but the event starts at 7 p.m. and general admission tickets can be reserved on the campaign's website.

Dr. Jill Biden stopped by Decatur on Monday to campaign for her husband, but no word on if her husband will stop in Georgia.

Advertisement

Many political analysts say Georgia is in play for the first time in a presidential campaign since Bill Clinton was in office.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.