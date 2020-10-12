Jill Biden urges Georgians to vote early in Monday campaign stops

On the first day of early voting in Georgia, Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, urged people to make a plan to vote early.

"Are you ready to turn Georgia blue?" Biden asked supporters.

Monday afternoon, Dr. Biden spoke to a small, socially-distanced crowd of campaign volunteers and elected officials in downtown Decatur. She was joined by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, state Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikema Williams, and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, as well as other Democratic officials.

Biden also made a stop in Columbus, Georgia.

"Georgia's extremely important," said C.J. Copeland, senior advisor of the coordinated Biden for President campaign. "They've invested heavily in Georgia. They see an opportunity to expand the voter base and you know, pull voters out."

Georgia has not elected a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton more than two decades ago.

“Parachuting surrogates into Georgia at the last minute isn’t a winning strategy, and Joe Biden will learn that the hard way in 22 days," said Trump Victory Spokesperson Savannah Viar in a statement. "Our around-the-clock field efforts combined with President Trump’s pro-growth, pro-America message will keep Georgia red come November 3rd.”

Dr. Biden, however, stressed that every vote matters.

"One vote could make the difference between winning and losing a precinct. One precinct could win this state and one state, this state, could decide our future for generations to come," said Biden.

