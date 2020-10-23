Georgia Voters debate impact of final presidential debate

There's no doubt Georgia is a battleground state in the last stretch of the 2020 presidential race--which is why Donald Trump's son and Joe Biden's running mate spent Friday courting Georgia voters at rallies from Atlanta to Macon.

While the final presidential debate left a good impression with voters on both sides, some are still debating which candidate closed the deal for undecided voters?

In this edition of Your Take, FOX 5's Portia Bruner posed that question to two Georgia Republicans who have already voted for Trump (Ashely and Jake), two Democrats who cast their ballots for Biden (Marty and Ecleynne), and an Independent who is reluctant to publically state which candidate earned her vote (Carmen).