Security video shows person walking away from deadly Suwanee stabbing scene, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department shared security video of someone they believe is involved in the deadly stabbing of a 44-year-old Suwanee resident.

Matthew Jones was found stabbed to death on Labor Day outside his parent’s home in Suwanee. Police said detectives are looking for a person seen on video wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants, white shoes and a two-strap backpack.

Police said the person in the video is walking away from the homicide scene on Ridge Oak Drive. It's not clear what time the video was taken.

Police have not explained if investigators think this person killed Jones. There's still no official motive for the deadly stabbing.

Police investigated near the home for hours on Ridge Oak Drive. Police responded to the home at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5 after someone reported seeing a person lying in the front of the home.

Anyone with information call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.