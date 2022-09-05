Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County

Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home, officers say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Suwanee
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

SUWANEE, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a man found in front of a home in a Suwanee neighborhood Monday.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that they are currently investigating a homicide at a home on Ridge Oak Drive.

According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front yard of the home.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to his death.

If you know anything about the homicide, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.