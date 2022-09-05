Man found dead in front yard of Suwanee home, officers say

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating the death of a man found in front of a home in a Suwanee neighborhood Monday.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that they are currently investigating a homicide at a home on Ridge Oak Drive.

According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front yard of the home.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are working to determine the circumstances that led up to his death.

If you know anything about the homicide, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.