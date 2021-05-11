Security overhaul promised at Atlanta fire station after break-ins

There will be some short-term and long-term help for Atlanta firefighters who returned from a call to see six of their personal vehicles damaged by a thief.

Citizens heard about the incident and have raised, so far, more than $1,100 to defray costs for the smashed windows. That is about 40% of the goal.

And their boss, Chief Rod Smith, told members of the council public safety panel, there will be fixes at that station on the southside of Atlanta, as well as other firehouses across the city.

The recent break-in compromised a rear fence gate. The city typically uses basic barbed wire atop the fence as a deterrent.

They have added razor wire, such as what you see at prison compounds, to fortify the fire facilities.

Smith also said stations that do not have surveillance cameras will soon get them, and that all of the cameras need to be linked to the police department's secret downtown monitoring locations so the firehouses can be watched once the firefighters go out on a call.

