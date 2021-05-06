Atlanta firefighters targeted by vandals helped by community

Atlanta citizens are coming to the aid of firefighters whose personal cars were damaged early Tuesday.

The incident happened at a station on Jonesboro Road. Just after midnight, the fire company left the station to handle a call. A thief or thieves knew that and jumped over a compromised section of fencing.

Once in the lot, some kind of object was used to smash windows. Only a couple of items came up missing, but the cost of the vandalism for all the vehicles will be $2,500 to repair.

An anti-crime group on Facebook saw the FOX 5 story and citizens made contact, looking for a way to help.

"It's overwhelming," said Paul Gerdis, the fire union official with Local 134. "We sign up to serve. For citizens to want to help us, and they don't have to, thanks probably is not enough."

Atlanta police are still looking for the intruder.

