Secretary of State investigating 250 cases connected to Georgia election

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating over 250 open cases connected to the state's November election.

Speaking at the Georgia Capitol Monday morning, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that the investigations involved specific charges involving double voters, dead voters, and absentee ballots.

One specific case referred to by Raffensperger was in Gwinnett County, where a Republican Board of Elections member filed an affidavit about the number of absentee ballots outnumbering the number of absentee envelopes.

Elections investigators are also examining absentee ballots in Fulton, Cobb, and other Georgia counties.

While none of these claims have been verified, Raffensperger said the specificity of the charges will allow his 23 investigators to see if they are legitimate or not.

Investigators are also looking into multiple third-party groups accused of sending absentee ballots to incorrect addresses, out-of-state voters, or deceased voters.

In one case, Raffensperger says a third-party group could be "encouraging college kids to commit felonies" by suggesting they switch their residency to Georgia and then switch it back right after the election.

Other cases involve the group Vote Forward, where the secretary of state mentioned allegations that they sent an absentee ballot registration to a dead woman in Alabama, and New Georgia Project, which is accused of sending ballot registrations to New York.

Despite these investigations, election official Gabriel Sterling says that nothing major has "jumped off the page at us" that could change the outcome of Georgia's election, which former Vice President Joe Biden won with 12,670 votes or 0.25%.

A recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state. Raffensperger said the recount was on schedule to finish by the deadline of Wednesday at midnight.

With the recount nearly finished, the Secretary of State is about to begin two other elections - the Dec. 1 election to fill the remainder of the late Congressman John Lewis' seat, and the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs between Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff and Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

In the latter election, Sterling says around 940,000 absentee ballots have been requested so far with 140,000 ballots already returned to counties around the state.

