Dominion server crash delays recount in Fulton County

Time is running out for Georgia election workers to recount the 5 million or so votes cast in the state's presidential election.

Those crews face a midnight Wednesday deadline. Over the weekend, Fulton County reached a roadblock when one of the newly purchased Dominion Voting Systems servers crashed at the Georgia World Congress Center, temporarily putting the recount to a halt.

"I can assue the voters of Fulton County that are watching us that, in Fulton County, Georgia we run open, fair and transparent elections," said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Commission Chair. "This is a very transparent process o make sure everything is above board."

Dominion sent techs to fix the issue and Fulton has notified the secretary of state's office about what happened.

Before the crash, Fulton had recounted 88% of the ballots, including absentee, early in-person and provisionals with only the Election Day votes left. Fulton was set to resume the recount Monday.

Other local counties are making good progress.

Officials in Gwinnett County said they have already recounted almost 300,000 ballots. Cobb County extended its hours so it can meet the deadline. DeKalb County actually took Sunday off because they are ahead of scheduled.

Joe Biden defeated President Trump by less than 13,000 votes in the Peach State, but Trump and his legal team have challenged the results.

Trump has expressed frustration with state leaders over how both the election and vote count were handled and has been vocal in his criticism of top Republicans in the state.

On Sunday, Trump said that Gov. Brian Kemp has done “absolutely nothing” to question the results and has also called Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an “enemy of the people” for allowing what he called a “fraudulent system” to persist in the state.

Raffensperger certified the election result on Nov. 2, and Kemp signed off on it.

In an op-ed published last week, Raffensperger defended Georgia's election process, stating Georgia had "wildly successful and smooth elections."

Last week, Michael Steel, a spokesman for Dominion denied claims that vote cast through the company’s systems were at risk of being altered. He said it is physically impossible to alter votes in the system.

"Look, when a voter votes on a Dominion machine, they fill out a ballot on a touch screen. They are given a printed copy which they then give to a local election official for safekeeping. If any electronic interference had taken place, the tally reported electronically would not match the printed ballots. and in every case where we've looked at -- in Georgia, all across the country -- the printed ballot, the gold standard in election security, has matched the electronic tally," Steel told FOX News.

Trump’s campaign launched several lawsuits challenging the voting systems and processes in a number of key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

