Suspects in 8-year-old Secoria Turner's death due in court for hearing

The two men charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner are due in court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.

Julian Jamal Conley, 20, and 24-year-old Jerrion Amari McKinney face 37 charges, including murder and aggravated assault for Secoria Turner's death.

Conley and McKinney were charged with pointing AR-15 style guns at former NPU Y Chair Christopher McCord, just minutes before Turner was shot. That came out during the preliminary hearing for Conley.

According to police, Turner was riding in a Jeep with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the Downtown Connector onto University Avenue slightly on the night of July 4, 2020.

Protestors had recently erected illegal barricades, according to authorities, encircling a nearby Wendy's that became a gathering point after Rayshard Brooks' death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed on the 4th of July in Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department)

When the driver attempted to enter a liquor store parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. Authorities said at least two men fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting Turner.

Conley had been arrested last year. GBI agents arrested McKinney in August.

Prosecutors say both Conley and McKinney are gang members who were involved in the violent demonstration.

The parents of Secoriea Turner have filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta over her death.

