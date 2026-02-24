'We are coming for you': APD chief vows arrest after 7-year-old girl killed in 'senseless' shooting

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Authorities investigate a shooting that left two people injured at the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive NW on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A 7-year-old girl died and her mother was hospitalized after a shooting on Tiger Flowers Drive NW. Police believe an unidentified suspect opened fire on the home following a dispute between two individuals. Chief Darren Schierbaum issued a direct ultimatum for the shooter to turn themselves in to authorities.



A 7-year-old girl is dead, and her mother is hospitalized after a "senseless" shooting at a West Atlanta home on Tuesday night.

7-year-old shot and killed in home

What we know:

The shooting prompted Atlanta’s police chief to issue a direct ultimatum to the shooter: "Turn yourself in."

Atlanta Police Chief Darren Schierbaum said officers were dispatched to a home at approximately 9:49 p.m. following reports of shots fired into the home in the 2200 block of Tiger Flowers Drive NW. Upon arrival, police found a 44-year-old woman and her 7-year-old daughter suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began rendering medical care and decided to drive the child directly to Grady Memorial Hospital due to the wait time on an ambulance arriving. Despite their efforts, Schierbaum confirmed the girl later died. The mother is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting was the culmination of a dispute between two individuals that occurred roughly 30 minutes before the gunfire. While the individuals involved were likely known to one another, the chief stated they do not believe the incident was domestic or that the suspect is a family member.

‘We’re coming for you’

What they're saying:

"We believe an individual came to this location and opened fire on the home," Schierbaum said. "We’re going to find them right now. Investigators are going after strong leads."

Addressing the suspect directly during the press conference, the chief added: "You know who you are. If you’re watching this broadcast, turn yourself in, because we are going to come to your house, we are going to the restaurant, and we’re going to take you into custody."

"Our officers are mothers and fathers. They're brothers and sisters to young siblings," Schierbaum said. "When it’s a child, it hits home. The Atlanta Police Department has lost a child tonight, and the city of Atlanta has lost a child."

The chief noted that four officers are currently receiving support from the department due to the emotional toll of the evening's events.

"We stand here tonight that says there's still too many guns in the wrong hands, and they're being fired in times of anger," Schierbaum said. "We’re coming for you and put you in jail, and we’re going to bring justice to this community."

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers.