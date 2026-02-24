Officer-involved shooting shuts down Lenox Road in Buckhead

A part of Lenox Road in Buckhead has been shutdown after a report of an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3000 block just south of Crane Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. to find the roadway blocked by police officers in front of the Wiltshire Condominiums.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Atlanta police on the scene of a shooting involving an officer on February 24, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of any injuries or if there were fatalities.

Police have not released the name or description of the person shot.

It remains uncertain how long the 3000 block of Lenox Road will be cordoned off for the investigation.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has been asked to investigate the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.