Man sentenced in fatal Gwinnett extended-stay hotel shooting

A 58-year-old man will spend his life in prison after being convicted this week of fatally shooting a man at a Gwinnett County extended-stay hotel in 2024.

What we know:

Hugh Donovan Forman was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus five years for the murder of Victor Ricks, 60, in October 2024.

Forman was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children and related gun charges.

The backstory:

Police discovered Ricks suffering from at least one gunshot wound at 4350 Stone Mountain Highway on Oct. 11, 2024. Ricks was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said that Ricks and Forman knew each other before the shooting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have never clarified what led to the shooting.

