Victim of deadly extended stay shooting identified, man arrested

Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an extended-stay hotel on Stone Mountain Highway on Friday.

Victor Ricks, 60, of Snellville, was found in the rear parking lot at 4350 Stone Mountain Highway suffering from at least one gunshot wound after officers got a 911 call reporting the shooting. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives determined that the victim was shot by a male suspect, and initial information suggests the two men were acquainted. The suspect was not present at the scene when the officers arrived.

Hugh Forman, 57, of Lawrenceville, was later arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the 1st degree in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.