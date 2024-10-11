Man killed outside extended stay hotel in Gwinnett County, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot of an extended-stay hotel at 4350 Stone Mountain Highway.

Officers responded to the scene after a 911 call reported a shooting near the rear parking lot of the business. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives learned that the victim was shot by a male suspect, and preliminary information suggests the two men knew each other. However, the suspect was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities are continuing to gather details, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.