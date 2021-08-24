Second suspect arrested in murders of men found in burning pickup truck

Law enforcement in Spalding County made a second arrest in connection to the murders of two men found dead in a burning pickup truck in April.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Alicia Rojo Sanchez faces two counts of felony murder, robbery, arson and tampering with evidence as well as three counts of arson.

Spalding investigators said the trail led them to Temecula, California, while teaming up with the FBI, to track Sanchez.

Officials said Sanchez was arrested in DeKalb County on unrelated charges on Aug. 20. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office had her transported to Spalding County Jail.

"We are continuing to follow leads in this case and go anywhere we have to in order to track them down," Sheriff Darrell Dix said. "This is the worst crime I've ever seen and these young men and their families deserve justice."

Investigators found the bodies of 29-year-old Joshua Wyatt and 36-year-old Carlos Benford in a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck parked just inside a wood line fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators previously charged Erik Eduardo Cabrealopez in the killing.

Z71 pickup truck parked just inside a wood line fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators said the two men were going to meet Cabrealopez to discuss a joint business venture and hadn't been seen since. There were reported missing out of Henry County.

