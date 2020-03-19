Second coronavirus case connected to UGA campus

The University of Georgia announced a second case of the coronavirus on campus on Thursday.

An undergraduate in the Honors Program tested positive for the COVID-19. The student was last on the campus on March 7 and has been in self-isolation at home outside the Athens area.

Wednesday, UGA officials confirmed a staff member who works in the Athletics Department tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Officials say the employee was last on campus on March 6. He is now being treated at a local hospital.

SEE ALSO: UGA Athletics staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Another member of the department who had contact with the individual is now at home under self-quarantine. Officials say this member has no symptoms.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, UGA canceled all public events for the rest of the Spring semester in order to promote social distancing. That included athletic events, performances, and Commencement.

RELATED: Georgia universities cancel graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus outbreak

The school also temporarily suspended in-person courses for the semester, transitioning to online teaching.

Staff members have also been moved to telework options for all staff who can do their job remotely.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCE PAGE

As of Thursday, 10 people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31 and signed an executive order about businesses.

On Tuesday, the South Fulton City Council said they declared a state of emergency, implementing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for all residents, excluding people going to and from work, emergency personnel, essential city personnel, and people making deliveries.

Measures you can take to prevent the spread of coronavirus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently returned from a country with ongoing COVID-19 infections monitor your health and follow the instructions of public health officials.

RESOURCES:

Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people

Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA

Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says

Will sick leave protect me if I get ill from coronavirus? 5 questions answered