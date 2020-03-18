UGA Athletics staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The University of Georgia says they have a staff member who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a news release, UGA officials say a staff member who works in the Athletics Department was confirmed Wednesday morning to have COVID-19.

Officials say the employee was last on campus on March 6. He is now being treated at a local hospital.

MORE: 197 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia

Another member of the department who had contact with the individual is now at home under self-quarantine. Officials say this member has no symptoms.

On Tuesday, UGA cancelled all public events for the rest of the Spring semester in order to promote social distancing. That included athletic events, performances, and Commencement.

RELATED: Georgia universities cancel graduation ceremonies due to coronavirus outbreak

Advertisement

The school also temporarily suspended in-person courses for the semester, transition to online teaching.

Staff members have also been moved to telework options for all staff who can do their job remotely.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCE PAGE