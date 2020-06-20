Second Atlanta United player tests positive for COVID-19

article

A second Atlanta United player has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the team announced in a statement that another First Team player has tested positive for the virus after a mandatory club testing on Friday.

The club had previously said a player tested positive on Thursday following testing. No additional players or staff members tested positive either day.

Club officials have not identified either player and said that the second player was asymptomatic and has been in isolation since Wednesday - following Major League Soccer guidelines about testing.

Atlanta United began individual player workouts on May 6 and says it has followed MLS health and safety guidelines, including proper physical distancing and sanitization during individual workouts, small group training sessions, and full group training sessions.

"The club will continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, local health authorities and Major League Soccer regarding testing and training guidelines," a spokesperson for the team said in a statement.