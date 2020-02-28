Search continues for trio of women wanted for series of thefts

A sales associate in Paulding County who was targeted in a string of thefts by three women says the thieves stole her wallet and then used the stolen cash to make a purchase at the store.

Investigators say these are the same three women who went on a crime spree on Feb. 20 targeting victims in Newton, Paulding, and Carroll counties.

Denise Hatfield shared the surveillance video with FOX 5 from the day her wallet was stolen during her shift at Judy B’s and Company in Paulding County.

“It’s very scary,” said Hatfield. “It happened in a place where I have always felt very safe.”

Deputies in Carroll County are searching for these three women after a nurse's wallet was stolen on Feb. 20, 2020. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Little did she know what was going on until it was too late.

“It was five different cards and they charged over $4,000,” said Hatfield.

Investigators say these are the same thieves who are behind a string of thefts targeting victims in Newton, Paulding, and Carroll counties. Investigators say in each case they used the same tactic - creating a diversion and asking to go to the bathroom.

“I would like for them to be caught so they can’t do it to anybody else,” said Hatfield.

