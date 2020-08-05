Search continues for missing 69-year-old Atlanta man with dementia

article

The family and friends of a Atlanta man who has been missing for five days are continuing their search in the hopes that he can be found soon.

Wednesday, a group of people are sharing posters and fliers in the Mechanicsville area to help in the search for 69-year-old Lazarus "Doc" Parker.

Parker was last seen at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31 at his home on the 3400 block of Glenview Circle in southwest Atlanta, where he lives with his son and caretaker, Yadrick Parker.

Officials say Lazarus, who had retired from his job as a MARTA train operator, has early-onset dementia and does not recognize his son anymore.

The Atlanta Police Department describes Parker as being 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black and white striped Adidas sweatpants.

If you have any information that can help police find Parker, please contact investigators at 404-564-4235.

