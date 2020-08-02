Atlanta police searching for missing 69-year-old man

article

Atlanta police need your help finding a missing 69-year-old man.

Officials say 69-year-old Lazarus Parker was reported missing by his son on Friday.

Parker was last seen on the 3400 block of Glenview Circle SW around 11 a.m. Friday.

The Atlanta Police Department describes Parker as being 6-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black and white Adidas pants.

If you have any information that can help police find Parker, please contact investigators at 404-564-4235.

