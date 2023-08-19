Search continues for missing 2-year-old boy in East Point; here's what led to search

The search continued Saturday morning for a 2-year-old DeKalb boy who has disappeared.

At this time, efforts are being made to drain a pond near where the boy lived with his father, who has been arrested in connection to the boy's disappearance.

It was originally reported that J'Asiah Mitchell had been kidnapped just before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road in Panthersville.

His father, 23-year-old Artavious North, claimed that the boy was taken during an armed robbery. He told police that a car started following him and then swerved in front of him, forcing him to stop at the entrance of the apartment complex. He then claimed that the boy was taken from him at gunpoint. The DeKalb County Police Department immediately sent out an alert.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ J'Asiah Mitchell (Supplied)

By Thursday afternoon, inconsistencies in the story became evident and the DCPD released a statement saying, "We are working through inconsistencies in the reporting of the alleged kidnapping. The investigation is fluid and evolving. We are working with federal state and local law enforcement partners to follow up on all available leads."

DCPD then turned the investigation over to the East Point Police Department. They did not say why, but North and his girlfriend live at the Elite at Lakeview apartment complex on Lakeview Place.

Just before midnight on Thursday, police announced that North was arrested and charged with making false statement and filing a false report. They also said the toddler had not been kidnapped, but his location was still unknown.

On Friday, police turned their attention to nearby landfill in Griffin and began draining a pond near the apartment complex. Police haven't said specifically that they believe the boy is in the pond.

J'Asiah's mother, grandmother and grandfather gathered near the pond on Friday as the draining began.

On Saturday morning, it appeared that the pond is still mostly full.

Anyone who sees the boy should call 911. Anyone with information about the case should contact the East Point Police Department.