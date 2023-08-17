2-year-old boy kidnapped in DeKalb County, police asking for help

A 2-year-old boy has been kidnapped in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

DCPD says Josiah Mitchell was kidnapped Wednesday at around 11:23 p.m. from a home at 3379 Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

He was last seen wearing Buzz Lightyear pajamas. He may be in a black sedan.

The police department says they are working to identify the circumstances leading up to the kidnapping.

In the meantime, they are trying to locate the young boy. If you have seen him or have any information, call 911 or 770-724-7850.

