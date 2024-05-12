PHOTOS: 2024 Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade
ATLANTA - Thousands of people gathered Saturday night to watch and participate in the annual Lantern Parade on the Atlanta BeltLine. Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons started the parade in 1999. Rytter calls the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade "the mothership" of their lantern parades.
@loopy_atl The #Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade took place on the west side. It's a very popular event and always draws a big crowd. #thingstodo #parade #atl #fyp #lanterns ♬ Let's Go! - Original Extended Mix - Dj Rebel @loopy_atl Amazing trumpet player at the jam after the #lanternparade on the #atlantabeltline. #weekendvibes #atlanta #georgia #atlantamusic #atl #thingstodo ♬ original sound - Joyce Lupiani