Scam targets mourning community of deputy killed in the line of duty

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says it will continue to investigate a scam perpetrated in the name of fallen investigator Taylor Bristow.

"They [Bristow's family] are still dealing with such a tremendous loss," said Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Sheriff's Spokesperson. "Just adding this was absolutely detrimental; we can't express how sick this makes us."

Investigators are trying to find out who is behind a Facebook account labeled "Taylor Bristow Funeral Service Livestream." It asks people to donate, but after talking to the funeral home used by Bristow's family, investigators determined the post was a scam.

Hightower Family Funeral Homes says the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reached out to them the day before Bristow's funeral.

"She asked, 'Is this y'all? Is this a scam?’ I said, ‘No, ma'am, that is absolutely not us, this a 100% a scam,’" recalled funeral director Jaqueline Hightower McKenzie.

Taylor Bristow (Carroll County Sheriff's Ofifce)

Authorities believe the scammer used information from the funeral home's website to create the con.

"We are looking into some leads, but a lot of times these are offshore accounts," said Hulsey. "It is so hard to trace those."

So far, investigators are not aware of anyone who has lost money yet. If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office at 770-830-5916.