Fallen Carroll County Deputy Taylor Bristow to be laid to rest at funeral Thursday

Family and friends will gather Thursday afternoon to say their goodbyes to a fallen Carroll County deputy who was shot in the line of duty.

Investigator Taylor Bristow was shot in the face while working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to execute a search warrant at a Carrollton home on Aug. 20.

Medics rushed the 30-year-old deputy to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery. Sadly, he was not able to survive his injuries.

On Wednesday, the community paid their respect to Bristow at a visitation at Mount Holly Church in Carrollton.

Bristow's funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the same church. Clay Patterson, Kim Hope, Sheriff Terry Langley, and Chaplin Keith Jiles will be officiating. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Hayden Bristow, Noah Bristow, Eli Patterson, Josh Murray, Clay Patterson, and Jeremy Barber will serve as Bristow's pallbearers. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and other members of law enforcement will serve as honorary pallbearers.

If you would like to sign Investigator Taylor Bristow's guestbook with memories, condolences and well wishes for the family, you can do so here.

Who is Carroll County Taylor Bristow?

Bristow was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on July 2, 1994, to parents Robert and Shelly Murray Bristow.

He served with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office for six years. His colleagues said he was most passionate about working cases that involved children and animal abuse.

Those who knew him best fondly remember him as a proud Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves fan. He wouldn't miss a game when he wasn't out serving the community.

He was also a family man. Bristow's daughter, Bella, "was his absolute princess," a spokesperson from the sheriff's office said. He spent a lot of time bonding with his son Noah through baseball.

Bristow was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tommy Murray, Sr. He is survived through his parents; his wife, Melissa Harkins Bristow; his children, Noah and Bella Brock; his brothers, Hayden Bristow of Waycross, Noah Bristow of Alma, and sister, Raelyne Bristow of Waycross; and his dogs, Bo Duke and Daisy Duke.

Donations can be made to assist Bristow’s family during this difficult time by clicking here. According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, this is the only legitimate donation site.