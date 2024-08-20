Carroll County deputy shot while executing search warrant

article

A Carroll County deputy has been rushed to the hospital after officials say he was shot while on duty Tuesday morning.

Authorities with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office have confirmed with FOX 5 that a deputy was shot while executing a GBI search warrant off of Don Rich Drive in Carrollton.

Medics have taken the deputy to a local hospital. Their current condition and identity have not been released.

Officials have not shared details about whether the gunman in the shooting is in custody.

"Please pray for the deputy, his family, and our department," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The GBI has been called to investigate the shooting. Residents are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

