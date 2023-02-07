15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.

Residents of the Princeton Lakes neighborhood say they have been on edge since the daytime shooting.

"I'm shocked, hard to believe this is a very nice area. We don't have these kinds of things out here," said resident Mike Bosier.

Bosier's 14-year-old granddaughter had gotten off of her school bus and was forced to face the crime scene.

"They saw the police, I guess they saw the corner with the body bag and everything down there. And all the investigation going on. So, it was just a lot. They got exposed to a lot," said Bosier.

Atlanta Police say two groups of teenagers got into an argument, then a fight that ended with gunfire.

HOA President Debora Gowans says the community of almost 700 homes is stable, with security patrols and conscientious homeowners, but she does note that Saville Street is more transient.

"Saville Street, considering that the options for rental there, there's more of them there. We have several rental homes in that area and it tends to bring forth a teen group," Gowans said

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood that happened on Jan 6, 2023. (FOX 5)

Police believe the shooter is just 15 years old. Investigators have not yet released his name.

Gowans is confident the homicide will be solved.

"We are on top of anything that happens in this community... working closely with APD to ensure the security of the community," Gowans said.

The woman who was shot was reportedly recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta.