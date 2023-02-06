1 dead, 1 injured during Atlanta shooting in Princeton Lakes neighborhood

article

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police say.

Officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. to the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW in the Princeton Lakes neighborhood.

Atlanta police say officer arrived to find one person dead at the scene. The other victim was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Their names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate.

