Sarah Grace Patrick murder trial delayed again before start

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The Brief Sarah Grace Patrick’s murder trial has been delayed again after both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to postpone proceedings that were set to begin Monday. Defense attorneys say newly uncovered evidence requires more time to review forensic issues, chain of custody records, DFCS documents and testing involving another firearm. Patrick, who has pleaded not guilty, remains jailed without bond as she awaits a new trial date expected by the end of the week.



The murder trial of Sarah Grace Patrick, the Georgia teenager accused of fatally shooting her mother and stepfather while they slept, has been delayed once again.

What we know:

Jury proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in Carroll County, but both the prosecution and defense agreed to postpone the case. According to Law & Crime, a new trial date is expected to be announced by the end of the week.

The latest delay comes after Patrick's defense team sought additional time to prepare, arguing that newly surfaced evidence has expanded the scope of the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sarah Grace Patrick: Defense lawyer asks for continuance

Defense Points to New Evidence

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Shawn Hoover told the court that what initially appeared to be minor issues had "snowballed into something bigger."

Hoover said the defense needs more time to examine questions surrounding forensic evidence, chain of custody, Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) records, and the recent testing of another firearm by a law enforcement officer acting on what was described as a "hunch."

Prosecutors disputed concerns over the firearm, telling the court there was no "rogue officer" involved and that the weapon tested was not connected to the murder case. They also maintained Georgia's discovery rules allow evidence to be turned over up to 10 days before trial. It remains unclear whether that deadline was ultimately met.

Case Background

The backstory:

Patrick, now 18, was 16 when authorities say she killed her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, inside their Carroll County home in February 2025.

Investigators said the couple were found shot to death in their bed after the family's then-5-year-old daughter discovered the bodies. Patrick placed the 911 call, and investigators spent months searching for a suspect before arresting her in July 2025.

Authorities have said "mountains of evidence" led to Patrick's arrest, though the alleged murder weapon has never been recovered.

Patrick has pleaded not guilty and is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses. She is being tried as an adult.

Bond Denied as Supporters and Family Remain Divided

What's next:

Patrick remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond twice.

Prosecutors have argued she poses a flight risk and could influence witnesses if released. Members of the Brock family have also told the court they fear for their safety.

At the same time, Patrick has continued to receive support from friends, relatives and members of her church. During previous hearings, supporters wore "I Stand with Sarah" T-shirts, while friends described her as hardworking and said they do not believe she is capable of the crimes alleged.

With the latest postponement, Patrick's trial remains on hold as both sides continue preparing for what is expected to be a closely watched case.

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